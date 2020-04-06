Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 83,251 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83,251 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 353,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $55.36 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from to in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

