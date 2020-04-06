Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 53,560 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,560 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $7.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.93%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Matthew Lambiase bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Also, Director Paul Donlin bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $748,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.