Jane Street Group LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AerCap by 31.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AerCap by 55.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AerCap by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AerCap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

AerCap stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

