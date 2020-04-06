J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $259.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $280.90 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $276.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 11.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on JJSF. Consumer Edge cut J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. CL King started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

JJSF opened at $113.26 on Monday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

