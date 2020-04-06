Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 20.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,364,000 after buying an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after buying an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

