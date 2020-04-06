Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Itau Unibanco from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,586,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $737,364,000 after buying an additional 1,357,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 64,421,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,454,000 after buying an additional 14,950,721 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,950,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,997,000 after buying an additional 1,405,276 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 41,914,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,521,000 after buying an additional 2,393,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,607,000 after buying an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Itau Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.
