Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $3,330,394.06 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.98, for a total transaction of $3,330,394.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,231.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $493.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $518.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

