Insider Selling: Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $17,822.16 in Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 148 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $17,822.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 47,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,017.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total transaction of $1,705,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Cedric Pech sold 125 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $17,562.50.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $120.47 on Monday. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mongodb from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mongodb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 56,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $6,211,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

