Insider Selling: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Sells $2,817,750.00 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after buying an additional 758,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 281,008 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after buying an additional 258,717 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after buying an additional 217,696 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

