Innovaderma’s (IDP) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:IDP opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.51) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 65.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. Innovaderma has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 115 ($1.51).

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Ross Andrews bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($10,523.55). Also, insider Joe Bayer bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £9,512 ($12,512.50). Insiders bought 77,400 shares of company stock worth $3,420,200 in the last 90 days.

About Innovaderma

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

