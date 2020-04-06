Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingles Markets to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $38.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $49.14.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.