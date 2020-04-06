Independent Research Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €430.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) target price on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) price target on Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €566.20 ($658.37).

Shares of RAA opened at €461.60 ($536.74) on Friday. Rational has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €561.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €655.29.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

