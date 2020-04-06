Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €15.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €20.70 ($24.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

FRA:DTE opened at €12.13 ($14.10) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €13.77 and a 200-day moving average of €14.78. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

