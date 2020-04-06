Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.39 ($52.78).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR:BOSS opened at €23.73 ($27.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.