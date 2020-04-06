Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.39 ($52.78).

ETR:BOSS opened at €23.73 ($27.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of €65.18 ($75.79).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

