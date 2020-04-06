Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $888.00

Shares of Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 888 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 940 ($12.37), with a volume of 7716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 901 ($11.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HILS. HSBC boosted their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,315 ($17.30) to GBX 1,475 ($19.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,289.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,347. The company has a market cap of $746.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.76%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,484.60 ($38,785.32).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

