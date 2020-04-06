HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) and SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Head to Head Contrast

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 5.73% 24.14% 10.73%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 1 1 1 0 2.00 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR 0 2 3 0 2.60

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENNES & MAURIT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and HENNES & MAURIT/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 3.27 $339.58 million $1.39 20.06 HENNES & MAURIT/ADR $24.63 billion 0.74 $1.43 billion $0.17 12.94

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR. HENNES & MAURIT/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAGE GRP PLC/GDR

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About HENNES & MAURIT/ADR

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, and cosmetics for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, underwear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, ready-to-wear, jeans, home textiles, and homeware; and interior products for living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms, and kids' rooms. The company provides its products under the H&M, COS, Weekday, Cheap Monday, Monki, H&M Home, & Other Stories, ARKET, and Afound. As of March 29, 2018, it had approximately 4,900 stores in 72 markets, including franchise markets; and 47 online markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

