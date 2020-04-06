Head-To-Head Contrast: Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) & Caretrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alexander's alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alexander’s and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Caretrust REIT 1 3 4 0 2.38

Caretrust REIT has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.05%. Given Caretrust REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caretrust REIT is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and Caretrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $226.35 million 6.00 $60.08 million $19.47 13.66 Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 7.62 $46.36 million $1.36 9.59

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Caretrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Alexander’s pays out 92.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Caretrust REIT has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Caretrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Alexander’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 26.54% 22.58% 4.69% Caretrust REIT 28.37% 5.12% 3.04%

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Alexander’s on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.