Head-To-Head Comparison: S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) versus Criteo (OTCMKTS:CRTO)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for S4 Capital and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S4 Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Criteo 2 6 5 0 2.23

Criteo has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 110.63%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than S4 Capital.

Profitability

This table compares S4 Capital and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A Criteo 4.01% 12.76% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares S4 Capital and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S4 Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $2.26 billion 0.24 $90.75 million $2.08 4.09

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than S4 Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Criteo beats S4 Capital on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments. The Assets at Scale segment creates dynamic and data-driven content for global brands. The Platform and E-Commerce segment designs and develops branded e-commerce and apps. The Creative Content and Innovation segment produces digital content and films using and adapting the latest technology and trends, such as artificial intelligence, voice, augmented reality, and virtual reality. The Media Planning and Buying segment offers campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, and training and education, as well as platform and systems integration and transition services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. In addition, it offers its advertiser clients an integrated and modular customer platform that provides control, visibility, and detailed transparency on campaigns of business and marketing; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. Further, the company offers Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the Web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their traffic and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. It serves companies in the digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

