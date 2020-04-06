Head to Head Comparison: DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of DAI NIPPON PRTG/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 1.82% 1.85% 1.12% Fujitsu 3.94% 12.04% 4.96%

Dividends

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fujitsu pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Fujitsu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAI NIPPON PRTG/S $12.70 billion 0.46 -$321.01 million N/A N/A Fujitsu $35.57 billion 0.48 $941.06 million $0.92 18.48

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than DAI NIPPON PRTG/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DAI NIPPON PRTG/S and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAI NIPPON PRTG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Fujitsu 1 0 2 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fujitsu beats DAI NIPPON PRTG/S on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAI NIPPON PRTG/S Company Profile

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. primarily engages in printing business worldwide. Its Information Communication segment offers magazines, books, dictionaries, newspapers, textbooks, DVDs, multimedia software, bookstore network, education and publications distribution, etc.; catalogs, calendars, point-of-purchase materials, flyers, pamphlets, and posters, as well as event planning and execution, store design, customer service center operation, online services, household budget-tracking application, digital signage, etc.; personalized direct mail, smart and magnetic cards, SIM cards, hologram ribbons, merchandise vouchers, bank books, business forms, etc.; and dye-sublimation thermal transfer printing media and photo printers, ID photo kiosk and direct transfer ribbons, etc. The company's Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies segment provides packaging for processed foods, toiletries and pharmaceuticals, universal design products, barrier films, biomass plastic films, PET plastic bottles and preforms, aseptic filling systems, packaging for Japanese-style space food, medicine packaging for daily behavior monitoring systems, etc. This segment also offers residential interior materials, exterior materials for buildings, decorative materials, automotive interior materials, interior coverings, surface materials, etc.; and transparent barrier films, photovoltaic module components, bus line sheets, pouch for lithium-ion battery, etc. Its Electronics segment provides Color filters, large-scale photomask, touch panel sensors, optical and electrode films, display system for ultra-short focus projector, etc.; and semiconductor photomasks, master templates, hard disk drive suspensions, lead frames, metal substrates, camera modules, near field communication modules, electronic paper display systems, micro electro mechanical systems, etc. The company's Beverages segment produces and sells soft drinks. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc. This segment also provides network services, such as business networks and Internet/mobile content distribution; system support services, including maintenance and surveillance services for information systems and networks; and security solutions that include information systems and networks installation. In addition, it offers system products, such as servers, storage systems, and operating system and middleware software; and network management and optical transmission systems, and mobile phone base stations. The company's Ubiquitous Solutions segment provides personal computers and mobile phones, as well as navigation systems and mobile communication equipment. Its Device Solutions segment offers LSI devices for digital consumer electronics, automobiles, mobile phones, and servers; and electronic components, such as semiconductor packages, batteries, optical transceiver modules, printed circuit boards, relays, connectors, etc. The company also provides SAP infrastructure, industry, and business and technology solutions. It serves retail, automotive, manufacturing, financial, telecommunications, and healthcare sectors. The company operates in the Americas, Oceania, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Japan, India, and rest of Asia. Fujitsu Limited was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

