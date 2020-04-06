Head to Head Analysis: Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ardelyx has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ardelyx and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardelyx N/A -95.83% -55.58% Eyenovia N/A -173.97% -144.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ardelyx and Eyenovia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardelyx $5.28 million 71.66 -$94.94 million ($1.47) -3.91 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$21.16 million ($1.47) -1.92

Eyenovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ardelyx. Ardelyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Ardelyx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Eyenovia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ardelyx and Eyenovia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardelyx 0 0 5 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ardelyx currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.70%. Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.96%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Ardelyx.

Summary

Ardelyx beats Eyenovia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc., a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. It also develops RDX013, a small molecule potassium secretagogue program for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

