Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Hamborner Reit AG (ETR:HAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €7.78 ($9.04) and last traded at €7.86 ($9.14), with a volume of 30028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €7.85 ($9.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $626.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.12 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.58.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

