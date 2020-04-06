Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Hailiang Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Hailiang Education Group alerts:

HLG opened at $56.55 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $63.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc (NASDAQ:HLG) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Hailiang Education Group worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates six affiliated schools that include Hailiang Primary School, Hailiang Junior Middle School, Hailiang Senior Middle School, Hailiang High School of Art, Hailiang Experimental High School, and Hailiang Foreign Language School; and sixteen managed schools.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Hailiang Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hailiang Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.