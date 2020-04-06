GVC’s (GVC) “Under Review” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.68) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 983.54 ($12.94).

Shares of GVC stock opened at GBX 548.70 ($7.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. GVC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 652.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 799.96.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

