Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $518,000 Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after buying an additional 630,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after buying an additional 311,290 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,357,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Select Medical from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $322,800.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

