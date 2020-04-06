Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,995,000 after buying an additional 228,133 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $138,257,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,196,000 after purchasing an additional 98,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,479,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 404,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $32.25 on Monday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

