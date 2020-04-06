Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Innospec by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3,543.2% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 33,660 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Innospec by 309.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $64.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

