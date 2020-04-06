Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,947 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLR opened at $9.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

