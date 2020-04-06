Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,543 Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $361,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total value of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $224,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 963,057 shares of company stock worth $107,884,028.

ZM stock opened at $128.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion and a PE ratio of 1,524.13. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

