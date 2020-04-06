GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.46.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0292 per share. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 127,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 541,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,687,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,150 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

