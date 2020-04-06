Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.50.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV alerts:

ASR opened at $83.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.27. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12-month low of $82.08 and a 12-month high of $210.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.27). Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 499.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,354,000. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.