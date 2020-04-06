GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded GreenSky from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenSky from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GreenSky from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $3.10 on Friday. GreenSky has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.49.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.52 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 103.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in GreenSky by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,217,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,255 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in GreenSky by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 2,623,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 776,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in GreenSky by 35.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 82,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GreenSky during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GreenSky by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

