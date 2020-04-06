Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Graham by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.00 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,572.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,843 shares of company stock worth $577,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $339.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Graham Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $267.89 and a twelve month high of $756.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $439.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.83 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 5.80%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.