Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 176” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 176 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VOLV.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a SEK 113 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 145 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 166 price target on Volvo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volvo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of SEK 151.10.

Volvo has a 52-week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52-week high of SEK 171.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 153.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of SEK 148.69.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

