GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GLIBA. BidaskClub raised GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised GCI Liberty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.17.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The firm had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. On average, research analysts expect that GCI Liberty will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 765,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 over the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GCI Liberty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in GCI Liberty in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.