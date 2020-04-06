Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Position Increased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

In related news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,824.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

