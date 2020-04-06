Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Insider Sells $7,556,786.90 in Stock

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 79,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $7,556,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ FTSV opened at $95.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.40. Forty Seven Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

FTSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut Forty Seven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Forty Seven from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 5,976.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forty Seven by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Forty Seven during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Forty Seven

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

