Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,500 ($111.81) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,209 ($107.98).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 7,206 ($94.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 39.55. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,739.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,268.57.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

