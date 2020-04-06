Financial Analysis: Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) versus Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp 26.61% 9.47% 1.26% Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 28.55% 24.50% 2.42%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jeffersonville Bancorp and Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $23.56 million 2.43 $6.51 million N/A N/A Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach $299.72 million 2.47 $56.04 million N/A N/A

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Summary

Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers personal checking accounts; and small business checking, business checking, NOW checking, estate checking, non-profit checking, and interest on lawyer accounts. It also provides personal loan products, such as auto/RV/motorcycle/boat loans, home improvement, debt consolidation, check loans, and other financing; and business loans, including commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, short-term notes, installments, and commercial vehicle/equipment loans, as well as agricultural and construction loans. In addition, the company offers an array of mortgage products, including residential, home equity lines of credit, construction, vacant land, manufactured homes, mobile homes, and seasonal homes. Further, it provides personal savings, business savings, and retirement accounts. Additionally, the company offers credit and debit cards; business services, including electronic deposits and withdrawals, and remote check deposits for business customers; and online/mobile banking services. As of March 16, 2018, it had 11 full service branches in Sullivan County and 1 branch in Orange County. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About Farmers And Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in California. The company's products and services include demand and time deposits; commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans; and financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans. Its personal banking products and services include checking, savings, Christmas club, health savings, money market, and CD accounts; retirement plans, online and mobile banking, and other services; and credit and loans, such as credit cards, home loans, and escrow services. The company's business banking products and services comprise banking services, business checking, money market accounts, retirement plans, business savings, CDs, online banking, mobile banking, merchant services, payroll services, deposit lockbox, remote deposit capture, and other services; and credit and loans, including business credit cards, small business loans, commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and lines of credit. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 branches in Los Angeles County and Orange County. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is a subsidiary of Palomar Enterprises, LLC.

