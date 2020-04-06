FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Head to Head Analysis

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and Madison County Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $19.80 million 2.21 $4.34 million N/A N/A Madison County Financial $19.41 million 3.14 $5.58 million N/A N/A

Madison County Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FFW.

Dividends

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Madison County Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FFW and Madison County Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison County Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison County Financial has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Madison County Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 21.94% N/A N/A Madison County Financial 26.45% 7.50% 1.34%

Summary

Madison County Financial beats FFW on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About Madison County Financial

Madison County Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards. The company also provides agricultural real estate, machinery and equipment, livestock and crop, and operating loans; real estate, construction, investment property, and working capital loans, as well as equipment financing; residential mortgage loans, including conventional, portfolio, and construction home loans; government loans; home equity lines of credit; second mortgages; and home improvement, automobiles, trucks and vans, recreational vehicles, and personal loans, as well as overdraft protection services. In addition, it provides online banking, such as mobile banking and deposit, bill pay, and estatement services. The company was formerly known as Madison County Holding Company and changed its name to Madison County Financial, Inc. in October 2012. Madison County Financial, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Madison, Nebraska.

