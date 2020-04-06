Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Downgraded to “Sell” at B. Riley

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $1.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FNMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

OTCMKTS FNMA opened at $1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. Federal National Mortgage Association has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 2.30.

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Federal National Mortgage Association had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

