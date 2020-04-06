Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

