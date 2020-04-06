Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.
Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $11.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.
