DZ Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B)

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HM.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 220 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 122 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 172.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz stock opened at SEK 124.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 169.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is SEK 186.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a fifty-two week low of SEK 129.22 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

