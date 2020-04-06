DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $50,000 Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

BWXT stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $70.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.02 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 77.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $181,960. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.