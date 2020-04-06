Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APPS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of APPS opened at $3.83 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $443,885 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 406,840 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 101,635 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 38.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 101,018 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

