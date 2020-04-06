Deutsche Bank Reiterates €9.40 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.53 ($12.24).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.98 and its 200-day moving average is €9.53.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

