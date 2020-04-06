Deutsche Bank Reiterates €9.40 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.53 ($12.24).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.83 ($10.27) on Friday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is €9.98 and its 200-day moving average is €9.53.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

