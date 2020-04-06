Dassault Systemes’ (DASTY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.50.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $127.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.04 and a 200-day moving average of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $181.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 16.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systemes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

