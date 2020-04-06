Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 121.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,713 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tutor Perini worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 319.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 319,671 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,955,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,161,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $1,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Tutor Perini Corp has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $328.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.2408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

