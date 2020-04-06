Critical Survey: Benefytt Technologies (BFYT) and Its Competitors

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ: BFYT) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Benefytt Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Benefytt Technologies alerts:

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefytt Technologies 7.76% 46.13% 9.58% Benefytt Technologies Competitors 9.00% 24.07% 8.94%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Benefytt Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefytt Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefytt Technologies Competitors 255 799 883 61 2.38

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 43.02%. Given Benefytt Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Benefytt Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 47.9% of Benefytt Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Benefytt Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefytt Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefytt Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benefytt Technologies $381.81 million $29.61 million 4.95 Benefytt Technologies Competitors $4.21 billion $513.81 million 26.61

Benefytt Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benefytt Technologies. Benefytt Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Benefytt Technologies peers beat Benefytt Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products. The company was founded by Michael W. Kosloske in 2008 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Benefytt Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefytt Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.