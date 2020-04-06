Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €41.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €41.39 ($48.13).

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at €35.25 ($40.99) on Friday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($57.98). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.42.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.