Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.60.
Shares of CPRT stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,803,499. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.