Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. Copart has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,895 shares of company stock valued at $16,803,499. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Copart by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

