Contrasting Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) & Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) and Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Kyocera’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 2.51 $204.20 million $0.21 36.80 Kyocera $14.71 billion 1.32 $928.89 million $2.58 20.76

Kyocera has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Kyocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29% Kyocera 7.79% 5.08% 3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyocera has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Kyocera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyocera beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets. The company's Semiconductor Components Group segment provides inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and multilayer printing wiring boards for electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices, and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Electronic Devices Group segment offers electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal devices, connectors, power semiconductor devices, etc., as well as printing devices for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. The company's Communications Group segment provides smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for the Internet of Things market; and information systems, telecommunication, and engineering services. Its Document Solutions Group segment offers printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, and supplies. The company's Life & Environment Group segment provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; solar energy products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics; jewelry; and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. It offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

